At least 34 dead as passenger trains collide in Sindh's Ghotki district

Karachi: At least 34 passengers were killed and more than 100 others injured after two passenger trains collided on Monday morning near Ghotki district, Sindh.

The accident took place after a Karachi-Sargodha Millat Express collided with the Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations. The Pakistan Railways said in a statement that the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by the Sir Syed Express.

As the coaches of the derailed train were infringing the down track, the driver of the Sir Syed Express tried to apply emergency brakes but the locomotive hit the infringing coaches, the statement added.

As a result, six coaches of the Millat Express were derailed and five coaches were overturned. Two coaches of the Sir Syed Express train also derailed and three overturned.

Rescue operation is underway at the site of the accident while the injured are being shifted to different hospitals. Pakistan Army and Rangers troops have also reached the site and are carrying out relief and rescue operation.

The death toll is feared to rise as many passengers are still trapped in the debris. Speaking to Geo News, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said rescue efforts will take time as heavy machinery would be required to free citizens still trapped.

For any information about the Millat Express - Sir Syed Express accident, the railway ministry has set up information centres in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Rohri.

Karachi: 0331-2716334 and 0300-3754200

Hyderabad: 022-9200483, 022-9200258, 022-9200678 and 022-9200674

Sukkur: 071-9310087

Rohri: 071-5813433

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has asked the railways minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to the injured and facilitate the rescue process.

"Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," the PM tweeted.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident, and has directed the Sukkur commissioner to mobilise the district administration, DAWN reported. He also directed that arrangements should be made at nearby hospitals to treat those that have been injured, adding that an information system should be set up so that citizens can get accurate information.

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has sought a preliminary investigation report within 24 hours.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain. But the network has seen decades of decline due to mismanagement and lack of investment.

On March 7, a woman was killed while 30 were injured after several coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed between Mando Dero and Sanghi railway stations near Rohri.

At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019. The same year, 74 passengers were killed, with 90% of them burnt alive, and over 40 were injured after three coaches of the Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan.

In 2016, two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi killing 21 people. PM expresses shock, orders comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines

"The entire railway system in terms of safety and maintenance needs an overhaul. PM is ordering a thorough investigation into this entire system which has been ignored for decades - from unmanned crossings to communication lines," Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

With additional input from AFP