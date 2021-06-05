Russian tennis star Yana Sizikova arrested during French Open

Russian tennis player, Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open Tennis in relation to an investigation on match-fixing.

The 26-year-old tennis player is implicated in a match-fixing investigation dating back to last year's French Open.

According to Reuters, bookmakers noticed an unusual betting pattern during one of Sizikova's matches last October at the French Open and raised the alarm.

The investigation into "fraud in an organized group" and "active and passive corruption" was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

Reportedly hundreds of thousands of euros were bet on a break of serve at 2-2 in set two. Yana Sizikova was accountable for three of the points conceded during the game, including two double-faults, in a 7-6 loss.

This year at the French Open tennis, the Russian sportswoman was arrested after losing her first-round doubles match 6-1 on Thursday. According to an official from AP, she was arrested for questioning but has not been formally charged. She was later released on Friday.

If found guilty of the allegations of match-fixing that have emerged against her, Sizikova could face up to five years in prison and a €500,000 fine.