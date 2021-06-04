ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
Punjab increases fines for traffic violations

  • Under-aged motorcyclists will pay Rs500 per offense, while riders without a valid driver’s license will be charged Rs600.
  • The fine for passenger and commercial vehicles with fake number plates has been increased from Rs1000 to Rs2000.
Syed Ahmed 04 Jun 2021

The Punjab government has approved an increase in fines charged for traffic violations all over the province.

As per the update, motorcyclists who violate traffic rules will be fined Rs400 instead of Rs300. The challan for helmet violations has been increased to Rs600 from the previous Rs200.

Every offense of over-speeding, wrong parking, driving on the wrong end of the road, and driving without headlights will now cost Rs400 instead of Rs200.

Under-aged motorcyclists will pay Rs500 per offense, while riders without a valid driver’s license will be charged Rs600.

The fine for passenger and commercial vehicles with fake number plates has been increased from Rs1000 to Rs2000.

Similarly, the fines for rickshaw drivers on the charges of miscellaneous violations have been increased from Rs250 to Rs500.

The provincial government has also increased the challan amount for driving without a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, and driving without a valid driving license from Rs500 to Rs750.

Moreover, vehicles older than five years will require certificates of fitness.

