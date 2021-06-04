ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Wheat up 4-6 cents, corn up 9-12 cents, soy up 15-20 cents

  • The US Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 365,100 tonnes, in line with trade estimates that ranged from 175,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel

End-of-week short-covering expected in winter wheat contracts after two straight days of declines. MGEX spring wheat supported by dry conditions in US Plains.

The US Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 365,100 tonnes, in line with trade estimates that ranged from 175,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last up 5-3/4 cents at $6.82 per bushel; K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.28-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last up 6-3/4 cents at $7.84-1/4 a bushel.

CORN - Up 9 to 12 cents per bushel

Corn firming on forecasts for hot and dry weather that could stress the developing crop in the US Midwest this weekend.

Weekly corn export sales totaled 970,500 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 100,000 to 1.3 million tonnes.

CBOT July corn was last up 9 cents at $6.71 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel

Bargain buying expected in soybeans.

Concerns about crop damage in North Dakota underpins the market.

Soybean export sales totaled 198,000 tonnes, USDA said. Analysts' forecasts ranged from -100,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Benchmark CBOT July soybeans rose above its 20-day and 30-day moving averages overnight.

CBOT July soybeans were last up 17-1/4 cents at $15.66-1/2 per bushel.

CBOT wheat CBOT soybean wheat crop Wheat import CBOT CBOT

