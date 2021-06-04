ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Some tricky relationships

Anjum Ibrahim 04 Jun 2021

“If you are not the top honcho in a Pakistani political party you have to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds.”

“But you do realise that this proverb is most suited to our politicians. Note, run with the hare, singular, hunt with the hounds, plural…”

“Indeed, and don’t forget while in training the current leadership of most of the political parties had to learn to run with hare and hunt with the hounds.”

“How come?”

“For Nawaz Sharif the hare changed from General Jilani to Ziaul Haq till he declared himself as the hare though mind this declaration was not realistic at the best of times. Take Zardari sahib he was one of the influential hounds when Benazir Bhutto was alive and when he was declared the hare in the affidavit…”

“It wasn’t an affidavit - it wasn’t signed in front of a magistrate, it was ‘to whom it may concern’ statement, now Ishaq Dar did sign a rather damning affidavit…”

“And Dar is the senior hound who let’s be honest contributed to the electoral defeat of PML-N in 2018 and what I find truly baffling is Shehbaz Sharif’s agreement to allow Dar to actually address his pre-budget seminar! I mean an accountant with no knowledge of economics and…”

“Your premise is flawed: Shehbaz Sharif is not the hare in that party – though Maryam Nawaz is no longer junior hare or chief hound yet…”

“Speaking of the lady what’s up with Rana sahib? Has he dumped Shehbaz Sharif because he reckons he is not the hare? I mean his statement that the lady should be given some role – I ask you what role? She has angered the PPP leadership, a party whose support is critical if the government is to regard the opposition as some kind of a threat, she has angered the establishment for doing a daddy: making the same mistake which cost him his job three times and may well compromise her ambitions, she has angered many members of the PML-N by her flawed policy thrust to resign…”

“Oh, by the way daddy made the same mistake thrice and she has made that mistake once already so the junior hare or chief hound is catching up…”

“Ha ha, that’s true anyway I reckon a samdhi (the man whose son is married to one’s daughter) trumps the other daughter (Maryam Nawaz) for Nawaz Sharif and Brother Number One has sidelined the niece but not the samdhi…”

“Indeed these are tricky relationships, you know that.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Benazir Bhutto PARTLY FACETIOUS

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Some tricky relationships

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.