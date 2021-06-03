ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling slips as dollar buoyed by strong jobs data

  • Sterling fell 0.43% to $1.4108 following the stronger than expected US private payrolls data, having touched a three-year high of $1.4250 earlier this week, not far off its post-Brexit peak of $1.4307 in April 2018.
  • The pound edged up 0.2% against the euro to 85.97 pence .
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: The pound fell against the dollar on Thursday as data showing an increase in hiring by private employers in the United States pointed to a rapidly recovering economy, which lifted the greenback.

Investors had piled on bets against the dollar in recent months but have lately grown more cautious, wondering whether a surprisingly strong US economic rebound threatened the theory that interest rates will stay low for a long time.

Sterling fell 0.43% to $1.4108 following the stronger than expected US private payrolls data, having touched a three-year high of $1.4250 earlier this week, not far off its post-Brexit peak of $1.4307 in April 2018.

April's big miss on payrolls, when monthly hiring of 266,000 confounded expectations for 1 million, had left investors jumpy as to the strength of the US recovery.

Traders also awaited US nonfarm payrolls report for May, due on Friday, which could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month.

The pound edged up 0.2% against the euro to 85.97 pence .

Investors are waiting for firmer signals as to whether growing cases of a COVID-19 variant first found in India could delay the wider reopening of the British economy due on June 21.

Britain's currency has been a top performer among its G10 peers this year, buoyed by optimism around the country's rapid vaccination programme and hopes its economy will therefore rebound quicker than some others.

Those hopes have frayed in recent weeks, however, as rising cases of the COVID variant now known as Delta led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say he would be cautious in lifting restrictions on travel and social distancing.

The government is mulling a delay to the June 21 date for the lifting of the remaining restrictions, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Sterling Pound Sterling Sterling vs dollar England forex market

Sterling slips as dollar buoyed by strong jobs data

Three children killed in Quetta after mistaking bomb for toy

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters