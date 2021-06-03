ANL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.38%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.87%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.44%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.32 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PPL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
TRG 179.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (3.15%)
UNITY 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,274 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.32%)
BR30 27,677 Increased By ▲ 259.98 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,213 Increased By ▲ 85.66 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,680 Increased By ▲ 22.72 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh vaccinates 78,799 people against Covid-19 in 24 hours

  • Murtaza Wahab says province needs to vaccinate 300,000 people every day to move towards normalisation
Aisha Mahmood 03 Jun 2021

Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday that the province vaccinated 78,799 people against Covid-19 during the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, Wahab said that the provincial government has established more than 300 vaccination centres to facilitate people in getting the Covid-19 vaccine. "We need to at least vaccinate 300,000 people every day if we are to move towards normalisation," the spokesperson tweeted.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,041 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths. The provincial tally stands at 320,488 while the death toll is 5,073. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for another week.

During this time, Sea View, Hawkesbay beach, and public parks will remain closed. Similarly, grocery stores will also remain open till 6 pm, while public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity of passengers. Wedding halls will also remain closed during this period.

lockdown Pakistan Murtaza Wahab Sindh cases Coronavirus Vaccine

Sindh vaccinates 78,799 people against Covid-19 in 24 hours

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters