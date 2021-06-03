Sindh vaccinates 78,799 people against Covid-19 in 24 hours

Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday that the province vaccinated 78,799 people against Covid-19 during the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, Wahab said that the provincial government has established more than 300 vaccination centres to facilitate people in getting the Covid-19 vaccine. "We need to at least vaccinate 300,000 people every day if we are to move towards normalisation," the spokesperson tweeted.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,041 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths. The provincial tally stands at 320,488 while the death toll is 5,073. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for another week.

During this time, Sea View, Hawkesbay beach, and public parks will remain closed. Similarly, grocery stores will also remain open till 6 pm, while public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity of passengers. Wedding halls will also remain closed during this period.