ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.36%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.44%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.34%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 94.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
TRG 179.50 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (2.89%)
UNITY 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
BR100 5,273 Increased By ▲ 15.87 (0.3%)
BR30 27,663 Increased By ▲ 245.81 (0.9%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 79.92 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,679 Increased By ▲ 21.8 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong down

  • In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares fell 0.33% to 10,916.14, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% at 29,179.93 as global investors weighed ifnlation concerns ahead of US economic data.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Thursday at the end of a choppy morning session, with strength in consumer firms outweighing losses in banks as a new survey showed continued expansion in China's services sector, supported by rising consumption.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.38% at 3,610.90 after trading lower early in the session.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.26%, shaking off earlier losses.

** The consumer staples sector led gains, rising 1.46%. The sector has alternated between losses and gains this week as investors weigh the impact of Beijing's announcement that married couples can have up to three children.

** The rise in consumer firms also followed a private sector survey that showed continued expansion in China's services sector activity in May lifted by a gradual improvement in consumption, although the pace of expansion slowed.

** China's margin trading balance amount, an indicator of investor sentiment, hit its highest level since July 2015 a day earlier, as investors borrowed more to purchase shares amid a strong stock rally.

** Banks lagged the broader index, with a sub-index tracking the sector down 0.19% on the day.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares fell 0.33% to 10,916.14, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% at 29,179.93 as global investors weighed ifnlation concerns ahead of US economic data.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.6%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.09% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.49%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3852 per US dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.3815, as regulators continued to make moves interpreted as warnings to speculators betting on a stronger Chinese currency.

China shares Hong Kong stock Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index China's services sector

China shares rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong down

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters