Covid-19: Lowest positivity rate reported in three months

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Tuesday, reported 1,771 new coronavirus cases by conducting 47,633 tests across the country with a positivity ratio of 3.71 percent.

This is the lowest positivity rate in three months and the lowest number of cases after March 9, 2021.

According to official data, following 40 deaths reported in the past 24 hours in Punjab, the provincial death tally has crossed 10,000 mark, and reached 10,039, which is the highest number in all the federating units, while Punjab with 340,110 Covid-19 cases is also on top.

According to authorities, in the past 24 hours countrywide 71 covid-19 deaths were reported taking the national toll to 20,850 since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

In the past 24 hours, 3,377 Covid-19 patients have recovered taking the national recoveries’ tally to 844,638, since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan.

At present, there are 57,336 positive Covid-19 patients countrywide of which 4,161 are admitted in various hospitals in the country, while 3,842 patients are in critical care units (ICUs).

Out of 47,633 Covid-19 tests conducted across the country on Monday, 13,398 tests were carried out in Sindh, 21,881 in Punjab, 6,455 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,220 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,392 in Balochistan, 978 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 309 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to the NCOC, out of 71 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, 63 patients died at hospitals of which 30 were on ventilators and eight died in their homes or quarantine centres.

In the past 24 hours, Punjab and Sindh have reported majority of the Covid-19 deaths as 40 coronavirus patients died in Punjab and 19 in Sindh.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported 922,824 coronavirus cases which also include deaths, recovered and under treatment patients.

Punjab with 340,110 covid-19 infections is on top followed by Sindh with 318,579 cases, KPK 132,822 cases, ICT 81,257 cases, Balochistan 25,218 cases, AJK 19,250 cases, and GB 5,588 cases.

Out of 20,850 nationwide Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 10,039 deaths is on top followed by Sindh 5,039 deaths, KPK with 4,079 deaths of which six died in the past 24 hours, ICT with 762 deaths of which two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, AJK with 544 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 280 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, and GB with 107 deaths is on the bottom of the list.

At present there are 443 ventilators occupied across the country, while no Covid-19 patient is on ventilator in Balochistan and GB.

Multan with 69 percent ventilator occupancy is on top among the four regions where maximum ventilators are occupied, followed by Lahore 35 percent, Peshawar 31 percent, and Faisalabad 27 percent.

Multan with 47 percent oxygen beds occupancy is on the top where maximum oxygen bed are occupied followed by Swabi with 41 percent, Karachi 38 percent, and Bahawalpur 34 percent.

The government, since the outbreak of Covid-19 has carried out a total of 13,269,214 corona tests, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

