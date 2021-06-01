ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as oil rallies, GDP rises

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback.
  • Canadian GDP rises 5.6% annualized in the first quarter.
  • Price of US oil increases 3.4%.
  • Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Tuesday, moving close to a recent six-year high, as oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC supply decision and data showed first quarter growth in the domestic economy.

The loonie, which has benefited this year from higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada, rose 0.3% to 1.2031 per greenback, or 83.12 US cents. Two weeks ago, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2014.

Canada's first quarter annualized growth was 5.6%, reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger employment, Statistics Canada said.

Still, a preliminary estimate showed a 0.8% contraction in April, when lockdowns were in place in some provinces to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data is backward looking and unlikely to have much impact on the Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy, said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

Instead, the central bank will be "looking at what OPEC decides later today and what the signal is for the price of oil for the remainder of the year," Harvey said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are likely to agree to continue a slow easing of supply curbs when they meet on Tuesday, OPEC sources said.

US crude prices were up 3.4% at $68.6 a barrel, while the US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies and global stocks hit a record high as investors shrugged off concerns about rising inflation.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking a move in US Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.3 basis points to 1.526%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian currency Canadian GDP Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as oil rallies, GDP rises

Pakistan launches locally developed Covid-19 vaccine 'PakVac'

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters