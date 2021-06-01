ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, wheat, soybeans rally on weather concerns

  • Forecast dryness supports prices after long weekend.
  • Chinese demand, crude oil rally support grains.
  • Soybeans also rally.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and wheat futures climbed sharply on Tuesday as adverse crop weather in parts of North America put attention back on supply risks.

Soybeans also rose, with a rally in crude oil also bolstering crop markets by raising the prospect of rising demand for biofuel.

Persisting dryness in northern US and Canadian crop belts could be accentuated by hot weather forecast later this week, threatening to stress much of the spring wheat crop and some corn and soybean crops.

"There is dry weather in the United States and Canada," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"There are doubts around wheat crop in Canada and US corn yields."

The Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said in a daily note that over one-third of US spring wheat could see stress rebuild in the next two weeks, with around 15% of corn and soybeans seen at risk from dryness.

Frosts over the weekend in the northern US also put the focus on weather risks, although CWG said freeze damage would be very limited.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.7% at $6.74-3/4 a bushel, as of 1243 GMT, while new-crop December futures jumped around 4.5%.

CBOT wheat rose 3.2% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel while soybeans advanced 1.6% at $15.54-1/2 a bushel.

Chicago futures were resuming trading on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend in the United States. Prices had ended lower on Friday.

The corn market has also been underpinned by Chinese demand.

The US Department of Agriculture last week confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China, while not showing large-scale cancellations.

wheat buyer Chicago corn SOYBEANS price CBOT soybeans wheat market Commodity Weather Group

Corn, wheat, soybeans rally on weather concerns

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters