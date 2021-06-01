Sri Lankan shares notch fifth day of gains

Sri Lankan shares advanced for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, boosted by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.64% higher at 7,450.54.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc and investment company Browns Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 3.2% each.

Sri Lanka has reported 186,364 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,484 deaths as of Tuesday, according to health ministry data.

Trading volume fell to 110.9 million from 119.6 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 137.8 million rupees ($701,272.26), according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196.5 against the US dollar as of 1206 GMT, 0.25% stronger for the day compared with last session's close of 197, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was 2.91 billion rupees, exchange data showed.