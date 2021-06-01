ANL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
ASC 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
ASL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
AVN 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.54%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.81%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.41%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.46%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
PPL 93.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.84%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.76%)
TRG 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
UNITY 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.2%)
BR100 5,254 Increased By ▲ 27.05 (0.52%)
BR30 27,406 Increased By ▲ 81.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 48,078 Increased By ▲ 181.36 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,671 Increased By ▲ 68.72 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

  • Several strains of bird flu have been found among animals in China but mass outbreaks in humans are rare.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China reported the world's first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on Tuesday but said the risk of it spreading widely among people was low.

A 41-year-old man was admitted to hospital with fever symptoms in the eastern city of Zhenjiang on April 28 and was diagnosed with H10N3 a month later, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in an online statement.

"The risk of large-scale spread is extremely low," the NHC said, adding that the man was in a stable condition and his close contacts had reported no "abnormalities."

It described H10N3 as low pathogenic -- less likely to cause death or severe illness -- in birds.

The NHC said there had been no human cases of H10N3 previously reported in the world.

Several strains of bird flu have been found among animals in China but mass outbreaks in humans are rare.

The last human epidemic of bird flu in China occurred in late 2016 to 2017, with the H7N9 virus.

The H7N9 has infected 1,668 people and claimed 616 lives since 2013, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

Following recent avian flu outbreaks in Africa and Eurasia, the head of China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention last week urged stricter surveillance in poultry farms, markets and wild birds.

Covid-19 was first detected at a food and animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

