PPRA rules: Panel examines MoFA's compliance

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Monday, examined the compliance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in various cases, involving violation of government including PPRA Rules in the Pakistani foreign missions, and referred the cases to the Ministry of Finance for regularisation.

Ayaz Sadiq convened the sub-committee of the PAC meeting, which examined the audit report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the years, 2004-2005 to 2009-2010. The committee is examining the audit reports covering a period from 1985 to 2010.

In one case, at a mission abroad, sale proceeds of an old embassy residence amounting to Peso 88 million were placed in an interest bearing fixed deposit account without prior approval of the Ministry of Finance.

Similarly, at another mission, Pakistan Embassy International School was sold without obtaining competitive bids. Sale proceeds worth Rs80 million and transfer of funds, thereof, amounting to $208,380 and Rs1.5 billion were deposited in a bank without approval of the Finance Division.

The Finance Division and the audit officials were directed that concurrence of the the Finance Division, in this regard may be obtained and detailed record regarding establishment of school, seed money and detail of accounts statement be shared with the audit for verification that no public funds were involved for establishment of the school.

In his ruling on non-adjustment of advances granted to the various wings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for miscellaneous purpose Rs138 million during 1993 to 2006 and adjustments were not made, convener said that it was mandatory for the government departments to maintain record of the last 10 years.

He said, in this case, the ministry should try to develop new record and take the matter to the departmental accounts committee (DAC).

