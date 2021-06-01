ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Thalassemia Centre inaugurated

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the 20-bedded Thalessemia Centre at the Holy Family Hospital on Monday.

Present on the occasion were Medial Superintendent and other faculty members in the department. The Minister said that Thalessemia children will be provided blood transfusion and iron support free of cost. The Health Minister said that similar centres will be set up in all hospitals of Punjab. Later, the Minister chaired the 10th syndicate meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University. Present in the meeting were Vice Chancellor Dr Omar, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Asif Tufail and faculty members.

Vice-chancellor Dr Omar presented agenda items of the last syndicate meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

