KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.750 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,301. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.577 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.700 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.046 billion), Silver (PKR 994.681 million), DJ (PKR 464.586 million), Platinum (PKR 337.434 million), Crude Oil (PKR 253.881 million), Japan Equity (PKR 134.907 million), Copper (PKR 112.143 million), Natural Gas (PKR 100.285 million) and SP 500 (PKR 27.972 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.178 million were traded.

