Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is June 9.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Wednesday, having failed to attract any participants.

Jordan has cancelled several barley tenders in recent weeks amid low participation from trading houses.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.