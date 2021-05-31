PSX gains 770 points to reach at 47,896 points, 1.4bn shares traded

ISLAMABAD: Bullish trend prevailed at the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the first day of trading on Monday as the index gained 770.05 points, with positive change of 1.63 per cent, closing at 47,896.34 points against 47,126.29 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,412,260,015 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 959,886,354 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.050 billion against Rs22.748 billion the previous day.

As many as 430 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 351 of them recorded gain and 65 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 480,613,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 94,526,000 and price per share of Rs10.76 and Silk Bank Ltd with volume of 71,595,000 and price per share of Rs1.58.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs159.78 per share, closing at Rs2290.25 whereas Rafhan MaizeXD was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs100, closing at Rs 9400.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs490 per share, closing at Rs15500 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which decreased by Rs16.49 per share, closing at Rs853.5.