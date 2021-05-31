ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.87%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.79%)
AVN 88.95 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.58%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.74%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 50.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.94%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.62%)
FFBL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.61%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
HUMNL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.94%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.76%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (6.27%)
PAEL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.48%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.02%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.18%)
PTC 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.7%)
SNGP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.03%)
TRG 177.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.03%)
UNITY 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.49%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (16.84%)
BR100 5,233 Increased By ▲ 106.47 (2.08%)
BR30 27,288 Increased By ▲ 626.57 (2.35%)
KSE100 47,950 Increased By ▲ 824.15 (1.75%)
KSE30 19,645 Increased By ▲ 345.63 (1.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Hong Kong stocks head into lunch with losses

  • The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 percent, or 145.56 points, to 28,978.85.
AFP 31 May 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session on a negative note as profit-takers moved in following last week's gains.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 percent, or 145.56 points, to 28,978.85.

