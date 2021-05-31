Markets
Hong Kong stocks head into lunch with losses
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 percent, or 145.56 points, to 28,978.85.
31 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session on a negative note as profit-takers moved in following last week's gains.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 percent, or 145.56 points, to 28,978.85.
