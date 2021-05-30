ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt turns huge CAD left by PML-N into surplus: Shahbaz Gill

  • Shahbaz Gill said country exports were risen by 13.5 percent reaching to US $ 21 billion despite COVID-19 pandemic.
APP 30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said incompetent government of PML-N had left $ 19.2 billion current account deficit (CAD) which was today $ 773 million surplus due to pro-active policies of present government.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the courtiers of PML-N have a high degree of lies and arrogance.

He said PML-N during its five years of the reign carried out the funeral of exports, said a statement issued here.

Shahbaz Gill said country exports were risen by 13.5 percent reaching to US $ 21 billion despite COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the incompetent N-League government had reduced foreign exchange reserves from 18 billion to 7 billion.

He said today, the country's total foreign exchange reserves have reached to $23 billion.

Dr. Gill said remittances have also reached 24.2 billion due to the confidence of overseas Pakistanis. He said the nights sleep of incompetent courtiers has become forbidden after seeing the recovery of the economy.

He said businesses were also recovered and industries have become fully operational, adding that today Pakistan Stock Exchange was at its highest level in the last four years. He said incompetent N League was afraid of Pakistan's economic development.

Gill said that courtiers know that recovery of country economy will end their politics.

Shahbaz Gill pandemic COVID current account deficit

PTI govt turns huge CAD left by PML-N into surplus: Shahbaz Gill

Normalising relations with India will be tantamount to betraying Kashmiri people: PM Imran

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters