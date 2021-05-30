ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Florida mass shooting kills at least two

  • The mass shooting happened during the early hours at a billiards hall on a commercial estate near Miami Gardens, to the northwest of the coastal city's downtown.
AFP Updated 30 May 2021

MIAMI: Two people were killed and at least 20 injured Sunday when a gang of three shot indiscriminately into a crowd outside a concert in Miami, Florida, local police said.

The mass shooting happened during the early hours at a billiards hall on a commercial estate near Miami Gardens, to the northwest of the coastal city's downtown.

The venue was "hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside," Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

When a Nissan Pathfinder SUV approached the scene, it added, "three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd."

The trio then got back in the car and fled the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found two people dead, according to the statement.

At least 20 injured people ended up in hospital, with at least one in a critical condition.

In a tweet, the department's director, Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, condemned the "targeted and cowardly act of gun violence."

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," he said.

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, with a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centers.

Homicides, mostly gun-driven, have surged in the country over the past year.

Mass shootings have occurred in recent months at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden last month branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment."

There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Florida Miami

Florida mass shooting kills at least two

Normalising relations with India will be tantamount to betraying Kashmiri people: PM Imran

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters