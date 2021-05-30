Dr Yasmin issued notice in defamation suit

LAHORE: A sessions court here on Saturday issued notice to provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a defamation suit filed by a bar member Mudassar Chaudhry.

In his suit the bar member said respondent addressing a press conference had passed derogatory remarks against the members of legal fraternity and the statement against them was telecast on Channels. He said this statement of the respondent effect image of the bar members and she exposed herself for the defamation suit.

