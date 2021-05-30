ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Qureshi calls on Iraqi president

30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the President of the Republic of Iraq, Dr Barham Salih, in Baghdad on Saturday, said a press release.

The Foreign Minister conveyed warm wishes to President Salih from Pakistan's leadership. He affirmed Pakistan's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.

Acknowledging the unyielding efforts and sacrifices of Iraq, and its people, in the fight against terrorism, the Foreign Minister wished peace, progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Iraq.

President Salih warmly welcomed the Foreign Minister and reciprocated the feelings expressed on behalf of Pakistan's leadership.

He thanked the Foreign Minister for Pakistan's understanding and support. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the President on Pakistan's transformed vision centred around economic security, shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

He outlined Pakistan's desire to offer itself as an economic hub through peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

Reaffirming Pakistan's long-standing and friendly ties with Iraq, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan's desire to further enhance existing bilateral ties in all spheres of cooperation.

He offered Pakistan's support and cooperation for Iraq's efforts toward rebuilding and strengthening the country.

The President agreed that the two countries needed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas. Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's environmental initiatives, he hoped for greater cooperation in this field.

The Foreign Minister and the President also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the President on the situation in South Asia, in particular Pakistan's approach towards the issues and disputes with India, Pakistan's consistent support for the Afghan Peace Process, and Pakistan's steadfast diplomatic support for the just cause of Palestine.

He also highlighted Pakistan's efforts to promote solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is undertaking a three-day bilateral visit to Iraq, at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart.

During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with important dignitaries in Iraq, on bilateral cooperation and important regional and global issues.-PR

Qureshi calls on Iraqi president

