ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Czechs refuse to set up Euros base camp in Scotland, to fly in for matches

  • The Czechs are in Group D along with Scotland, Croatia and England, playing their first two matches in Glasgow (June 14 and 18) before the final group game against England in London (June 22).
  • "The Czech national team will spend the whole UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Prague instead of the base camp in Edinburgh as it was planned originally," the team said in a statement.
Reuters 29 May 2021

The Czech Republic national team said on Saturday they will not establish a base camp in Edinburgh for their European Championship group stage games to avoid the entire team having to quarantine if one member returns a positive COVID-19 test.

The Czechs are in Group D along with Scotland, Croatia and England, playing their first two matches in Glasgow (June 14 and 18) before the final group game against England in London (June 22).

"The Czech national team will spend the whole UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Prague instead of the base camp in Edinburgh as it was planned originally," the team said in a statement.

"It's all due to the COVID-19 restrictions and rules in Scotland. We will (fly) to each of our group stage matches separately.

"One positively tested member of the team would mean the quarantine for the whole team as Scotland's restrictions say right now. It doesn't go along with the UEFA Return to Play Protocol."

The Czechs are scheduled to play Italy and Albania in friendly matches before the Euros begin on June 11.

European Championship Edinburgh Covid19 restrictions Czech Republic national team UEFA Euro 2020 tournament

Czechs refuse to set up Euros base camp in Scotland, to fly in for matches

Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir

Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters