BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
29 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 28, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,118.93
High: 5,136.71
Low: 5,077.30
Net Change: (+) 32.88
Volume ('000): 876,525
Value ('000): 19,753,933
Makt Cap 1,436,934,230,325
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,492.03
NET CH. (+) 3.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,350.14
NET CH. (+) 94.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,548.45
NET CH. (+) 28.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,046.98
NET CH. (+) 85.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,302.06
NET CH. (-) 13.41
------------------------------------
As on: 28-May-2021
====================================
