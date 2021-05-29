KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 28, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,118.93 High: 5,136.71 Low: 5,077.30 Net Change: (+) 32.88 Volume ('000): 876,525 Value ('000): 19,753,933 Makt Cap 1,436,934,230,325 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,492.03 NET CH. (+) 3.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,350.14 NET CH. (+) 94.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,548.45 NET CH. (+) 28.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,046.98 NET CH. (+) 85.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,302.06 NET CH. (-) 13.41 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-May-2021 ====================================

