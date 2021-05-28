Line 4 construction: Maple Leaf Cement awards contract to Descon Engg Ltd

KARACHI: Maple Leaf Cement has awarded the contract for the construction of its upcoming Line 4 to Descon, to be launched in 2022.

Descon has a long-standing relationship with Maple Leaf Cement, having successfully contributed towards the construction of Maple Leaf’s Line 3 in 2019. The scope of the work includes civil works of 7,000 metric tons cement clinker per day plant at existing Maple Leaf Cement Factory in Iskanderabad, District Mianwali.

Being a market leader, Descon has executed major industrial projects across the region and as a leading cement contractor. It has successfully delivered and worked on numerous cement plants in Pakistan with a total capacity of 80,900 TDP.

Descon’s work and its long service history in Pakistan is a testament to its belief in Partners in Progress. It is because of for this very reason that Maple Leaf has once again chosen DESCON to develop its new project.—PR

