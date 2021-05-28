ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Record PSX business termed vindication of govt’s policies

Recorder Report 28 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said international investors’ growing interest in Pakistan’s Green Bond shows their confidence in the incumbent government’s economic policies.

Talking to media persons, he said that “record business” in Pakistan Stock Exchange is the vindication of government’s prudent economic policies.

The Minister of State said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s export-based economic model has helped the government achieve certain goals to strengthen economy.

He said due to these policies our per capita income has risen from 1,498 dollars to 1,606 dollars.

He said that all the successes have been achieved due to the “wise” policies and decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, “Bilawal Sahib, why are you not digesting Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growing at 4 percent?”

Due to Covid-19, India’s growth at the end of the financial year stands at minus eight percent, the UK’s at minus 9.9 percent, Bangladesh’s at 1.6 percent and Turkey’s at 1.8 percent, he said, adding that “without these challenges, our growth would have been much better.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

