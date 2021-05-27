Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that the government has issued a no-objection certificate to British Council to hold special O Level exams.

The exams are scheduled to take place from July 26 till August 6.

"We issued a NOC today to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6," the minister tweeted.

"This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it," he added.

He further said that the “move will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September.”

In a separate tweet, he noted that the coronavirus pandemic has created difficulties in all walks of life including the education sector.

“We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us, the interest/welfare of students is always paramount,” he said.

Earlier this month, the minister had announced to conduct examinations of all classes and clarified that no one will be promoted to the next class without an examination.

Last year, the students were passed based on previous academic records without appearing for exams.

On May 20, the National Command and Operation Centre, (NCOC) had allowed all professional and non-professional exams to take place on a case-to-case basis as recommended by the Ministry of Education.

"Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centers, number of students, and SOPs to be followed," Mahmood tweeted. He shared that permission to hold exams will be given immediately 'if the arrangements are satisfactory'.

The education minister who recently tested positive from Covid-19 has been at the center of controversy over his ministry's decision to postpone exams.