ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
IGC raises 2021/22 global grain outlook as prices climb

  • In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw total grains production at a record 2.292 billion tonnes, up 5 million tonnes from its prior projection.
  • Grain prices have risen sharply this year with Chicago corn futures climbing to an eight-year high this month.
Reuters 27 May 2021

LONDON: The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global grain production in the 2021/22 season as high prices encourage more plantings.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw total grains production at a record 2.292 billion tonnes, up 5 million tonnes from its prior projection.

Grain prices have risen sharply this year with Chicago corn futures climbing to an eight-year high this month.

World grain production in 2020/21 was seen at 2.220 billion tonnes.

"With high prices expected to encourage larger sowings, world (grain) output in 2021/22 is projected to expand by 6% year-on-year to a fresh peak," the IGC said.

The upward revision was driven partly by improved crop outlooks for India (158.1 million tonnes vs 155.9 million seen previously) and Australia (39.7 million vs 38.4 million).

A drawdown in stocks was still forecast with total grains consumption seen at 2.297 billion tonnes.

The IGC raised its forecast for global corn (maize) production by two million tonnes to 1.194 billion tonnes, well above the prior season's 1.134 billion while wheat production was kept at 790 million tonnes, up 774 million in 2020/21.

Chicago corn futures Grain prices IGC International Grains Council global grains production

