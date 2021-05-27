ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Mexico calls for 'urgent' meeting with US over air safety rating

  • "We have sent the FAA administrator a new statement by email requesting an urgent meeting with its auditors to jointly review, with our specialists, the evidence submitted," Deputy Transport Minister Carlos Alfonso Moran said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
Reuters 27 May 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican officials met with bosses of the country's airlines on Wednesday and called for a meeting with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to address the agency's downgrading of Mexico's air safety rating, the government said.

"We have sent the FAA administrator a new statement by email requesting an urgent meeting with its auditors to jointly review, with our specialists, the evidence submitted," Deputy Transport Minister Carlos Alfonso Moran said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the FAA downgraded the country's aviation safety rating, an action that bars Mexican carriers from adding new US flights and limits the ability of airlines to carry out marketing agreements with one another.

During their meeting, the airline chiefs and the ministry agreed on a plan to quickly recover the rating, the government said.

The FAA downgraded Mexico - the most common international destination for US air travelers last month - from a level called Category 1, which signifies compliance with international standards, to Category 2, the lowest level.

