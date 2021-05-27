ANL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
ASC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.75%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.89%)
AVN 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -12.95 (-14%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.63%)
DGKC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 77.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.35%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
PRL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.1%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.83%)
SNGP 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
TRG 179.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.99%)
UNITY 45.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.83%)
BR100 5,095 Increased By ▲ 12.55 (0.25%)
BR30 26,548 Increased By ▲ 43.27 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,970 Increased By ▲ 257.73 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,201 Increased By ▲ 114.55 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Japanese shares fall on profit-taking, pandemic worries

  • Astellas Pharma, up 3.4%, was the biggest percentage gainer among the top 30 core Topix names. Murata Manufacturing Co led laggards with a 3% slide.
Reuters 27 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Thursday as investors trimmed their positions after a recent rally, with a possible extension of COVID-19 emergency measures fuelling concerns about domestic economic growth.

The Nikkei share average trimmed the day's losses to close 0.33% lower at 28,549.01, but still snapped a five-day, 2.1% winning run. The broader Topix fell 0.5% to 1,911.02.

"We can say the market is down due to profit-taking, but there are also uncertainties ahead of us that are making investors cautious," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"Overseas investors particularly are sceptical about the pace of Japan's COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, while the economic outlook remains unclear as Japan is leaning toward extending the state of emergency."

Japan, which is slated to host the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July, is struggling to contain a fourth wave of infections.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday sought to extend the current state of emergency, originally set to be lifted at the end of May, for "about another month," while Osaka in the western region has made a similar request.

Steel makers and shippers led Thursday's declines, falling 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively, while air transport gained the most on the exchange, rising 2.3%.

Astellas Pharma, up 3.4%, was the biggest percentage gainer among the top 30 core Topix names. Murata Manufacturing Co led laggards with a 3% slide.

Meanwhile, daily turnover swelled to 5.6 trillion yen, the highest in more than three years, due to rebalancing flows related to MSCI's regular reshuffle, with 29 names dropping from the main index.

Nikko Asset Management strategist John Vail said he was staying positive, predicting a strong rebound in Japan's economy into year-end that will buoy corporate profits and bolster investor sentiment. "Japan's situation seems near the nadir," he said.

Japanese shares fall on profit-taking, pandemic worries

