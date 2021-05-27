ANL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.93%)
AVN 80.84 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-12.61%)
BOP 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
BYCO 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.48%)
DGKC 121.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.53%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
HUBC 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (9.35%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
MLCF 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PAEL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.13%)
PRL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.7%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.03%)
TRG 179.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (2.22%)
UNITY 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
WTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.38%)
BR100 5,109 Increased By ▲ 27.07 (0.53%)
BR30 26,694 Increased By ▲ 188.94 (0.71%)
KSE100 47,032 Increased By ▲ 319.56 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,227 Increased By ▲ 141.27 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

  • South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery.
Reuters 27 May 2021

Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the US dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday.

US gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce.

The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient.

Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.

Market participants now await key US economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending.

South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery.

The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday.

Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59.

Coronavirus ECB palladium SPDR Gold Trust Spot gold gold price Asia Gold

Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters