ANL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.15%)
ASC 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.01%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-12.43%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.27%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
HUMNL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (9.35%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.12%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.2%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
WTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (17.68%)
BR100 5,116 Increased By ▲ 33.28 (0.65%)
BR30 26,728 Increased By ▲ 223.33 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,040 Increased By ▲ 327.43 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,224 Increased By ▲ 138.29 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Westbrook rages after fan dumps popcorn on his head

  • Wizards coach Scott Brooks defended his star player, saying he hopes the fan would not be allowed back in the building. The fan was led away by security.
AFP 27 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: An angry Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a Philadelphia76ers fan poured popcorn on his head as he went to the locker room for treatment late on Wednesday.

The Washington Wizards star was held back by security as he tried to confront the fan with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Sixers 120-95 victory over the Washington Wizards in game two of their Eastern Conference series.

Westbrook was heading for treatment on an injured ankle when the fan showered him with popcorn from above the players' tunnel. "I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens," said Westbrook.

"In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."

Wizards coach Scott Brooks defended his star player, saying he hopes the fan would not be allowed back in the building. The fan was led away by security.

"Philadelphia is better than that," Brooks said.

The 76ers also released a statement. "This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we're not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center," said Philadelphia's president of business operations Valerie Camillo.

"We're proud to have the most passionate fans in the country... but this type of behavior has no place in our arena."

LeBron James tweeted: "By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There's cameras all over arenas so there's no excuse! Cause if the [shoe] was on the other [foot]."

Westbrook scored 10 points and handed out 11 assists. But the all-star point guard struggled Wednesday, shooting just two-of-10 from the floor and missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc as the Sixers took a 2-0 lead in the series.

NBA Russell Westbrook Philadelphia76ers Washington Wizards Camillo

Westbrook rages after fan dumps popcorn on his head

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters