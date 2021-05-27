New daily traded volume record set on PSX: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the Pakistan Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, broke its previous record of the new daily traded volume.

In his tweet on Wednesday, the minister said, “New daily traded volume record set on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Today’s volume exceeded previous record by 39 percent.”

He said the record showed that the market was “reacting to signs of sustained recovery”.

“The successful containment of the Covid third wave...though risk still remains...also adding to positive sentiment,” Umar tweeted.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, ended on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 511 points, or 1.11 percent, by the close of the trading session to reach 46,812.

More than 306 million shares changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs17.6 billion.

Stocks of 390 companies were traded, of which 251 gained in value, 124 declined, and 15 remained unchanged.

In another tweet, Umar said that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in Wednesday’s Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting.

The minister also posted on Twitter, “Inshallah NHA will soon start the work of contractor selection for this project.”

“Earlier, the Public-Private Partnership Board had also approved the project. The project is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sindh package,” he added.

