Stopping spread of coronavirus: Adviser seeks people’s cooperation

KARACHI: Spokesperson for Sindh government and adviser on law, environment and coastal development Murtaza Wahab has said that everyone should cooperate with the government to stop the spread of coronavirus as it is not possible to control the coronavirus without the cooperation of the people.

Addressing the inaugural function of the vaccination centre at the office of the Federal B Area Industrial Association (FBATI), he said that the Sindh government has provided vaccination facility in industrial areas, press clubs and educational institutions so the citizens should make use of this facility and get vaccinated.

“I will ask the traders to persuade the industrial workers to get vaccinated,” he added.

“People under the age of 40 have difficulty registering. We will take up the matter with the NCOC to reduce the difficulties. Vaccination is essential for the resumption of industrial activities,” he said.

Responding to questions from journalists, the spokesperson said that Sheikh Rashid had said a lot about the railways.

Today Azam Swati says that railway is ruined. Law and order has been improved in Sindh.

“Where are the weapons coming from in Sindh? The interior minister needs to improve the monitoring of the provincial border,” he said.

