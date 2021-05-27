Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
27 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Imperial Limited 31.03.2021 - 81.997 0.55 - -
Half Year
Shahmurad Sugar 31.03.2021 - 130.793 6.19 - -
Mills Limited Half Year
===============================================================================================================
