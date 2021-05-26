Pakistan
Govt believes in supremacy of law: Shehryar
- Government was ensuring accountability across the board without discrimination against plunderers and the government was not taking any sort mafia’s pressure, he added.
26 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in supremacy of law and constitution, the only way of nations to progress.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI government was ensuring rule of law for speedy justice for the masses.
Shehryar said no body would above the law and accountability process would be carried out against looters to set a precedent to make country on pattern of Madinah welfare state.
Government was ensuring accountability across the board without discrimination against plunderers and the government was not taking any sort mafia’s pressure, he added.
SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objection
Govt believes in supremacy of law: Shehryar
Pakistan opens vaccination for ages 19, above
U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT
Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan
BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets
PSX records highest daily volume in history
‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved
Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad
Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again
Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio
Read more stories
Comments