Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish higher to extend rally
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.88 percent, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01.
26 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, building on the previous day's surge and in line with a rally across Asia, as inflation fears give way to global recovery optimism.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.88 percent, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 percent, or 12.02 points, to 3,593.36, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.38 points, to 2,380.56.
Pakistan opens vaccination for ages 19, above
Hong Kong stocks finish higher to extend rally
U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT
Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan
BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets
‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved
Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad
Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again
Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio
Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO
Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash
Read more stories
Comments