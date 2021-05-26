ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.97%)
AVN 92.84 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.79%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.24%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUBC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.06%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.8%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
TRG 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.47%)
UNITY 45.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.61%)
WTL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (38.86%)
BR100 5,071 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.13%)
BR30 26,390 Increased By ▲ 381.83 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By ▲ 406.26 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 190.14 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Hong Kong stocks finish higher to extend rally

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.88 percent, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01.
AFP 26 May 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with more gains Wednesday, building on the previous day's surge and in line with a rally across Asia, as inflation fears give way to global recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.88 percent, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 percent, or 12.02 points, to 3,593.36, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.38 points, to 2,380.56.

