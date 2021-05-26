ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sahulat Bazaars: 10kg flour bag to be sold at Rs430

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

LAHORE: In order to ensure availability of essential commodities especially, flour and sugar, at fixed prices, the Punjab government is taking measures continuously and would now provide a 10kg bag of flour at a subsidized rate of Rs430 at Sahulat bazaars. The flour will be supplied in special green bags at Sahulat bazaars as was provided in the Ramazan bazaars.

This was stated in a briefing during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the establishment of Sahulat bazaars, price control measures and wheat procurement.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that 362 Sahulat bazaars are being set up in the province where a 10kg bag of flour would be available at a discounted rate of Rs430. He directed the deputy commissioners to make these Sahulat bazaars functional as soon as possible.

The Chief Secretary said all the districts must meet the target of 100 percent procurement of wheat, adding that despite meeting the target of 3.5 million metric tonnes the procurement campaign would continue for another week. He also lauded the food department for successfully meeting the target of the wheat procurement drive.

The Food Secretary briefed the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for supply of flour at discounted rates at Sahulat bazaars. The subsidized flour will be sold in special green bags.

He said with the continuation of procurement campaign for one more week, more than 4 million metric tonnes of wheat would be procured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Sugar Punjab government flour sahulat bazaars Ramazan bazaars

Sahulat Bazaars: 10kg flour bag to be sold at Rs430

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Notices issued to 19 poultry feed producing companies

Newly merged districts of KPK and Balochistan: Commanders for fast-paced socio-economic development

Jul-Apr CA stays in surplus

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.