Sahulat Bazaars: 10kg flour bag to be sold at Rs430

LAHORE: In order to ensure availability of essential commodities especially, flour and sugar, at fixed prices, the Punjab government is taking measures continuously and would now provide a 10kg bag of flour at a subsidized rate of Rs430 at Sahulat bazaars. The flour will be supplied in special green bags at Sahulat bazaars as was provided in the Ramazan bazaars.

This was stated in a briefing during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the establishment of Sahulat bazaars, price control measures and wheat procurement.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that 362 Sahulat bazaars are being set up in the province where a 10kg bag of flour would be available at a discounted rate of Rs430. He directed the deputy commissioners to make these Sahulat bazaars functional as soon as possible.

The Chief Secretary said all the districts must meet the target of 100 percent procurement of wheat, adding that despite meeting the target of 3.5 million metric tonnes the procurement campaign would continue for another week. He also lauded the food department for successfully meeting the target of the wheat procurement drive.

The Food Secretary briefed the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for supply of flour at discounted rates at Sahulat bazaars. The subsidized flour will be sold in special green bags.

He said with the continuation of procurement campaign for one more week, more than 4 million metric tonnes of wheat would be procured.

