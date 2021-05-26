Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 108,170 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,704 tonnes of import cargo and 36,466 Tons of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday (25-05-2021).

The total import cargo of 71,704 comprised of 17,920 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,198 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,798 tonnes of DAP and 36,788 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,466 tonnes comprised of 16,769 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,116 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,001 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,580 tonnes of Cement.

As many as 5920 containers were handled out of which 1109 were of imports and 4811 were of exports. 1109 import containers comprised of 401 of 20s and 354 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 0 of 40s. Export containers 4811 comprised of 302 of 20s and 201 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 543 of 20s and 1782 of 40s.

There were 06 ships namely Anka Sky, UHL Future, IVY Ocean, MSC Samu, U Glory and Sakizaya Brave currently at berths.

There were 07 ships Hyundai Jakarta, Teera BHUM, Navig8 Sceptrum, Cosco Europe, Grace, Pacific Sophi and OOCL Guangzhou sailed off from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There are 16 ships namely Chemroad Echo, X-Press Bardsey, Kota Nilam, Zi Jing Song Ore, M.T. Kharipur Mogas, Lefkara, CSS Integrit, MAGIC Victoria, SL Tweety, Orea, Merry Star, Guenther Schultte, Cepheus Leader, Chanya Naree, APJ Shirin Cargo and Unity Discovry were expected on 26-05-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021