State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
26 May 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 153.6755
Pound Sterling 217.2050
Euro 187.3919
Japanese Yen 1.4105
===========================
