ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan and China to extend CPEC to Afghanistan

  • Pakistan and China have decided to extend CPEC to Afghanistan during Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Islamabad.
BR Web Desk 25 May 2021

Pakistan and China have decided to bring Afghanistan into the ambit of the US$ 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Islamabad.

Being one of the pioneering projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has made incredible progress in terms of developing infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks. Expanding the geographical bounds of CPEC to other countries in the region is a step towards greater regional prosperity and growth.

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Beijing is communicating with Afghanistan and Pakistan through diplomatic channels regarding an extension of its flagship project, they are committed to maintain CPEC’s status as a strictly economic initiative, which has nothing to do with territorial sovereignty disputes like the Kashmir issue.

Hence, the Chinese Foreign Ministry effectively dismissed any Indian claims regarding CPEC’s vested interests in claiming the disputed territory of Kashmir.

In addition to this, the spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian also commented that China is interested in working with Pakistan under CPEC and plans to extend it to other regional countries in the hopes of improving regional connectivity and economic integration.

Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan also reaffirmed the highest level of priority the Government gives to CPEC projects during a recent high-level huddle. He also explained that CPEC has the potential to not only open up tremendous opportunities in terms of increased economic growth and development for Pakistan, but for the region as a whole and beyond.

China also appreciated these remarks by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “We have noted the relevant remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we appreciate it," said Zhao Lijian during a regular briefing.

China Pakistan Afghanistan China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) CPEC economic development CPEC route regional trade CPEC western route benefit from CPEC CPEC project Regional Economic Outlook CPEC Authority CPEC to gain momentum

Pakistan and China to extend CPEC to Afghanistan

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters