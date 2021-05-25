Pakistan’s ICT exports touch $ 1.70bn in last 10 months: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said Pakistan’s Information and communication Technology (ICT) and telecom exports reached to US $ 1.70 billion from July 2020 to April 2021.

During the period, Pakistan’s ICT and telecom exports grew by 46 percent to US $ 1.70 billion as compared to US $ 1.17 billion in the said duration; the Adviser twitted.

The Advisor said in April this year, these exports grew by 66 percent to US $196 million as compared to US $118 million in April last year.

Razak Dawood said these exports now look set to breach the two billion mark for the first time in our history.

“I commend the hard work of our ICT and telecom exporters and assure them that the Ministry of Commerce is at their service for any facilitation they need” he said.

He said Australian authorities have approved two mango treatment facilities for Pakistan.

“I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of Mangoes from Pakistan”.

Razak Dawood said this has been done just in time for the mango season.

“I congratulate the two companies for this achievement and commend the facilitation provided by our Consul General Trader Muhammad at Sydney in this regard”, he said.