ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Canadian dollar holds near 6-year high as greenback slides

  • Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2058.
  • Canadian 10-year yield hits a 2-week low at 1.505%.
Reuters 25 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker US counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a likely drop for manufacturing sales in April, but the currency stayed within reach of last week's 6-year high.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2049 to the greenback, or 82.99 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2056.

Last Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest since May 2015 at 1.2013. It has climbed 5.7% since the start of the year, the biggest gain among G10 currencies, bolstered by higher commodity prices and a hawkish shift last month from the Bank of Canada.

"There appears to be little concern at the central bank about the CAD and the message is clear that the central bank will keep policy settings aligned with the economy as it works towards its goals," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

"We continue to target a deeper push below 1.20 in the coming months," the strategists said.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

The US dollar on Monday hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers as insistence from the US Federal Reserve that policy would stay pat calmed fears about inflation forcing rates higher.

Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, giving back some of the previous month's increase, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The decrease was mostly attributed to lower sales in the transportation equipment industry.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by tempered expectations of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets. US crude prices were up 0.1% at $66.13 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year hit its lowest since May 10 at 1.505% before edging up to 1.508%, down 3.5 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar CFTC commodity prices The loonie Canadian forex market Canadian 10 year yield

