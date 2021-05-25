Markets
Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.963mn tonnes by May 23
- About 23,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 24,000 tonnes to San Pedro between May 17 and May 23 for a total of 47,000 tonnes, up from 29,000 tonnes during the same week last season.
25 May 2021
ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.963 million tonnes by May 23 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 7.9% from 1.819 million tonnes over the same period the previous season.
