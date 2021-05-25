ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK regulator reviewing AstraZeneca's $39bn Alexion buyout

  • UK's CMA assessing if deal could hurt market competition.
  • CMA sets June 3 deadline for comments, sees decision by July 21.
  • AstraZeneca shares marginally lower, agreed deal in December.
Reuters 25 May 2021

Britain's competition regulator is reviewing AstraZeneca's planned $39 billion takeover of US-based Alexion on whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help its assessment, a routine carried out for major deals, and set a deadline of June 3 for any submissions.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca's European peers Roche and Novartis also have a portfolio of drugs for rare diseases and immunology products.

The CMA review is part of an initial analysis the regulator refers to as "phase 1", and is likely to be wrapped up by July 21, it said, adding the CMA expects to post its decision afterwards if the deal has been cleared or referred to a deeper, "phase 2" probe.

"The commencement of the UK CMA's formal review is another important step towards closing of the proposed acquisition, which we continue to expect will be in the third quarter of 2021," a representative for AstraZeneca said.

Shareholders of the Cambridge, UK-based company cleared the proposed deal at a general meeting earlier this month where 99.89% of votes cast were in favour of approving it.

The United States in April approved the deal, as have other countries including Canada, Brazil and Russia. Regulatory clearances from regions such as Japan and the European Union are pending.

AstraZeneca, whose stock was 0.3% lower at 8,127 pence by 1112 GMT, is hoping an improved version of Alexion's best-selling drug and other rare-disease medicines will help build a deeper hold in China and other emerging markets.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Alexion was not available for comment outside of business hours.

AstraZeneca's vaccine CMA UK regulator AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot UK's Competition and Markets Authority AstraZeneca's COVID

UK regulator reviewing AstraZeneca's $39bn Alexion buyout

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters