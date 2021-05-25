Markets
Brazil coffee output seen falling almost 23pc in off year for Arabica
- Conab forecasts production of 33.36 million bags of Arabica this season and 15.44 million of Robusta.
25 May 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil's total coffee output is expected to fall by 22.6% in 2021, to an estimated 48.8 million 60-kilo bags, as this is an off year for production of the Arabica variety, according to estimates released by the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Tuesday.
Conab forecasts production of 33.36 million bags of Arabica this season and 15.44 million of Robusta.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
Brazil coffee output seen falling almost 23pc in off year for Arabica
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Read more stories
Comments