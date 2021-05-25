Brazil coffee output seen falling almost 23pc in off year for Arabica

SAO PAULO: Brazil's total coffee output is expected to fall by 22.6% in 2021, to an estimated 48.8 million 60-kilo bags, as this is an off year for production of the Arabica variety, according to estimates released by the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Tuesday.

Conab forecasts production of 33.36 million bags of Arabica this season and 15.44 million of Robusta.