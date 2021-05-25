ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Govt reserves Rs 10bn for youth's skills development: Shafqat

  • The youth have been benefited from government's Loan Scheme of Rs 100 billion and Skills Scholarships Programme of worth Rs 10 Billion under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Rs 10 billion have been reserved on the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan for technical and professional training of youth.

He was addressing the ceremony regarding certificates and loan distribution among candidates who successfully completed the training under Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

The youth have been benefited from government's Loan Scheme of Rs 100 billion and Skills Scholarships Programme of worth Rs 10 Billion under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also graced the ceremony held at National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat said that currently, 170,000 youth were being provided professional training across the country.

He said soon, hundreds of thousands people would also be imparted technical skills so that they could earn reasonable amount for respectable livelihood.

He congratulated the youth, who succeeded in getting the loans.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the first one in the country's history who worked for the youth development.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the youth were getting loans and starting their own business, he added.

He underlined the need of up gradation of labs, saying that old machinery was being used in these laboratories.

He informed that the government was making all-out efforts for collaboration with foreign countries so that the youth could get benefit from latest technology.

Shafqat Mahmood lauded the efforts of Usman Dar for his untiring efforts in the success of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Shafqat Mahmood termed skills development as mandatory for the youth.

National Skills University was progressing day by day, he said adding, we wish that the NSU would be a role model institution of the country.

He also hinted to support NSU with foreign partnership. The space has also been reserved in NSU for documentary and film making, he mentioned.

