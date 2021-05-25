ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
May 25, 2021
Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

  • UAE ban on flights from Pakistan forces athletes to miss out on the major event
  • However, ‘intervention’ from the Indian embassy allows the entry of participants from a neighboring country.
Syed Ahmed Updated 25 May 2021

In what can be seen as double standards, Pakistan’s nine-member national contingent, including seven male and two female boxers, will miss participation in the ongoing Asian Boxing Championship due to the flight ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the 10-member Indian boxing team was allowed entry to the Gulf country despite the ban including flights from their country as well.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) confirmed the development in a statement, saying that a team of nine boxers missed out on a top Asian event despite submitting a plea for special permission from the concerned government authorities.

Meanwhile, the Press Trust India (PTI) reported that a contingent featuring the likes of Mary Kom reached Dubai late on Saturday, thanks to special approval from the UAE government.

"There was some confusion regarding the approval letter for the trip which was eventually sorted thanks to the intervention of the Indian Embassy in the UAE. The flight took a while to land but the boxers have now reached their hotel,” PTI reported quoting a source.

The Pakistani squad was also due to participate in the continental boxing event that began in Dubai on Monday (May 24).

“Pakistani pugilists were all set to showcase their best. The team consisted of Muhammad Saeed (48 Kg), Mohib Ullah (60 Kg), Suleman Baloch (64 Kg), Aamir Khan (69 Kg), Saif ul Manan (75 Kg), Muhammad Ajmal (81 Kg), Sanaullah (91 Kg), Rimsha Ghaffar (51 Kg), Rukhsana Parveen (60 Kg),” it added.

A majority of these boxers secured medals in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019.

The PBF said that the athletes were provided with a safe training facility under strict Covid-19 protocols. The camps were set up during Ramazan in Lahore and Karachi, but the training was called off after flights were cancelled.

“We did try through various airlines but flights were cancelled. We reserved seats in Qatar Airways for May 21, then booked in Emirates for May 22, then again reserved seats in Qatar Airways and Oman Air for May 23 departure but every time they were cancelled,” The News quoted PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung as saying.

Earlier, the National Boxing Championship was also postponed due to a ban on sporting activities in the country on the directives issued by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

