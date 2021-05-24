IIOJK, Palestine issues: Tangible actions needed from UN: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Parliament's Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir as tangible actions are needed from United Nations or else it will lose its credibility.

"Why the League of Nations failed miserably," questioned Afridi.

"Expectations are enormous. Our coming generation, future is at stake. So, everyone needs to chip in. Let's protect this universe, and this entire world to peaceful means," he added.

Kashmir and Palestine are two oldest cases on the table of the UN which await final resolution, he said, adding 'we have mutually assured destruction ability nuclear power.

"We have nuclear deterrence...the entire global peace is at stake," said Afridi referring to tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, calling for granting right to self-determination to people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Benjamin Netanyahu needs to learn from the Holocaust... all the miseries, the way Jews were pulled and how humanity bled at all levels," he warned.

"Palestinians are humans... They're as human as anyone else, and they cannot be treated like that. And if the world is still silent on that... if the word remains ignorant. Trust me, we will have to pay a very heavy price, and none of us will be able to justify it," he added.

Afridi said that it was horrific to see the scenes from Gaza which was bombed by Israel since May 10 killing 248 innocent Palestinians.

"We need to put our houses in order. They constantly get your pulse. The pulse of youth, the pulse of your leadership, the pulse of the Ummah, where we stand today," he maintained.

He said that non-resolution of Kashmir dispute is threat to global peace, adding if we include Russia in this [South Asian] region, half the globe lives here.

"When we talk of half of the population of this entire globe, then we need to understand the importance of Kashmir issue," Afridi explained.

"Why Prime Minister Imran Khan has been constantly reminding the global community, and the prosperous world, that Kashmir is a flashpoint, is for a reason that both India, and Pakistan, China and Russia have got nuclear deterrence and anything can challenge the peace of this global community," he said. He said EU DisInfo Lab "exposed India to the core which used fake 750 websites and fake identities through fake ways and means, tried to misinform the global community about Pakistan."The Line of Control, which divided Kashmir into two under India and Pakistan, said Afridi, is basically dominated by Kashmiris on both the sides.

"Situation in IIOJK is horrible, horrific...for every 71,000 people in IIOJK, there is one ventilator. For 3900 people in IIOJK, there is only one doctor, and for 200 people there is only 32 kg of Oxygen," he regretted.

"There are a lot of question marks on UN now. Pakistan has been requesting the prosperous world, all the key stakeholders to come forward and pressurize India to realize and to understand that commitment, which India, India went to UN in 1948," he said.

It was former Indian Prime Minister JL Nehru who took Kashmir issue to the UN, said Afridi. "Now it is obligatory and mandatory on us, and global key stakeholders, especially the prosperous world, they need to come forward."-PR

